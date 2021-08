His career got kickstarted by a smash appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson when he was all of five years old, and even though 40 years have now passed since that iconic moment, Joey Lawrence has basically never stopped working. That’s a pretty impressive track record by anyone’s standards, but it’s also a testimony to Lawrence’s work ethic: whether it’s singing, dancing, or acting, he’s ready at the drop of a hat to do whatever’s asked of him, and it’s served him well over the course of the past four decades.