South Korean Banks Report 100% Increase in Crypto Transaction Fees in Q2

Bitmex is one of the largest Bitcoin futures marketplaces in the world. But the company kept coming into conflict with the law. The consequences are now showing. Not only Binance is experiencing these days that cryptocurrency exchanges are not far removed from any law, but currently also the BitMEX futures exchange. In 2014 Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo, Samuel Reed founded the company, based in the Seychelles. Now the company is paying the hefty fine of $ 100 million to end a lawsuit with a government agency. The futures trader in the past missed careful scrutiny of its clients. In some cases, only an email address and a password were required to register. There is no trace of “I know your customer”.