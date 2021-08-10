South Korean Banks Report 100% Increase in Crypto Transaction Fees in Q2
Despite the fluctuation in the global cryptocurrency market, South Korean banks are reporting a staggering increase in transaction fees. The second quarter of 2021 was big for banks in South Korea in terms of cryptocurrency transaction fees. According to a local report from The Korean Herald, three banks who have existing partnerships with cryptocurrency exchanges made around $14.71 million from cryptocurrency transaction fees alone in Q2. The figure crushes the previous quarter’s total of $6 million. The three banks, K Bank, NH Nonghyup Bank, and Shinhan Bank provide real-name accounts for crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit.beincrypto.com
