Premiere: The Wonderfool (Matt Vinson of CAAMP) Shares New Video For “Time (Done Being Late)”
The Wonderfool is the solo project from singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Matt Vinson. Vinson launched The Wonderfool in 2015 while he was still at Ohio University, and in the years since he’s released three records under the name and joined up with indie folk outfit CAAMP. On The Wonderfool’s earlier releases Vinson played every instrument himself, focusing the record around his modern folk melodies and contemplative songwriting.www.undertheradarmag.com
Comments / 0