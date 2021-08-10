All 67 Alabama counties at high level of community COVID-19 transmission, ADPH COVID-19 dashboard shows

All 67 Alabama counties are at a high level of community COVID-19 transmission as of August 10, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard .

This distinction means that there are more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, or 10%, over the past seven days in every single Alabama county. The state's 7-day moving percentage of positivity in tests is at 24% on August 10.

COVID-19 has killed 11,648 people in Alabama as of August 10. In 2021 alone, the virus has killed 4,477 people in the state. On August 10, there were a total of 2,256 people confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus.

As of August 10, the number of fully vaccinated Alabamians sits at 1,628,764. The state's rate of fully vaccinated individuals sits at 34.9% as of August 10.

On August 9, Huntsville and Madison hospitals began halting in-patient elective procedures in an effort to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

"The hospital is very busy and beds are a precious resource, so we're trying to conserve all the beds that we can," said Huntsville Hospital COO Tracy Doughty. "Anything that we can postpone from an elective standpoint and work with the physicians and the patient to cancel those for now. We're doing so to conserve beds for inpatients but outpatients procedures will continue to go on like always."

Health officials across the nation are continuing to urge people to wear masks and get vaccinated. For the most up-to-date and accurate information on how to keep you and your communities safe, visit the CDC's website .

