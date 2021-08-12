Here are the cooling centers open in the Portland area this week

Cities and counties across Oregon are planning to open cooling centers to help people escape from dangerously hot temperatures this week.

The Portland metro is forecasted to reach around 100 degrees Wednesday-Friday . An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Saturday night.

Cooling centers are free and open to people who live outside or those who may not have air conditioning at home. They provide air conditioning, seating and water.

In Portland and Multnomah County, cooling centers and outdoor misting stations are looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in helping out can sign up online .

Trimet said on Tuesday those who need a ride to and from a cooling center will not need to pay a fare on buses and the MAX system this week.

Multnomah County

Cooling Centers

Arbor Lodge Shelter, 1952 N Lombard St., Wednesday - Sunday open 24 hours

Sunrise Center, 18901 E Burnside St., Wednesday - Sunday open 24 hours

Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th Ave., Wednesday - Sunday open 24 hours

Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N Foss Ave., Wednesday - Sunday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Kellogg Middle School, 3330 SE 69th Ave., Thursday - Sunday open 24 hours. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, click here .

Libraries

Holgate, 7905 SE Holgate Blvd., Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Central, 801 SW 10th Ave., Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Gresham, 385 NW Miller Ave., Wednesday and Thursday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Midland, 805 SE 122nd Ave., Wednesday and Thursday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for a full list cooling centers and an interactive map

Washington County

Beaverton

Beaverton City Library, 12375 SW 5th St., Wednesday, August 11, 7 - 9 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 6 - 10 p.m., Friday, August 13, 6 - 10 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 6 - 8 p.m. Masks are required.

Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St., Wednesday- Saturday 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Pet Friendly

Clackamas County

Oregon City

Development Services Building, 150 Beavercreek Rd., Open 24 hours starting Thursday at noon to Saturday at 6 p.m. There will be cots, water and food available. Only service animals will be permitted.

Hillsboro

Cooling Centers

Hillsboro Civic Center, 120 East Main St., Open 24 hours starting Wednesday 10 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m. Pets in crates are allowed.

Cloverleaf Building, Washington County Fairgrounds, 802 NE 28th Ave. Open 24 hours starting Wednesday 10 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m. Pets in crates are allowed.

Brookwood Library, 2850 NE Brookwood Parkway, Wednesday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Shute Park Library, 775 SE 10th Ave., Wednesday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Spray Parks

Butternut Creek Park, 7830 SE, SW Deline St., open daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Magnolia Park, 1810 NW 192nd Ave., open daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Walnut Street Park, 1717 SE Walnut St., open daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Jerry Willey Plaza at Orenco Station, 943 NE Orenco Station Loop, open daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza, 150 E Main St., open daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for a full list of cooling centers

Clark County

Vancouver

Masks are required at all cooling center locations.

Vancouver Library, 901 C St., Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Service animals and pets on leashes or in carriers will be allowed in the Atrium and Columbia Room.

Three Creeks Community Library, 800-C NE Tenney Rd., Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m – 6 p.m. Pets are allowed.

Cascade Park Library, 600 NE 136th Ave., Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Pets are allowed.

Vancouver Mall Library, Suite 285 Vancouver, Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Mill Plain United Methodist Church, 15804 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Wednesday - Saturday 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Pets on leashes or in kennels are allowed.

Orchards Seventh Day Adventist, 6415 NE 102nd Ave., Wednesday - Friday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Joseph's Catholic Parish, 400 S Andresen Rd., Wednesday - Friday 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

St. Paul's Church, 1309 Franklin Ave. , Wednesday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.





Battle Ground

Battle Ground Library, 1207 SE 8th Way, Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. -7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Washougal

Washougal Community Center, 1681 C Street, Wednesday - Friday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Washougal Community Library, 1661 C Street, Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

La Center

La Center Community Library, 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Rd., Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Ridgefield

Ridgefield Community Library, 210 N Main Ave., Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday, and Wednesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Camas

Camas Public Library, 625 NE 4th Ave., Monday – Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here for a full list of cooling centers and an interactive map

This story will be updated