Rihanna Eating Caviar for Breakfast Is a Total Mood

Is there any better feeling than blasting your favorite music while getting ready in the morning? Allow us to make a suggestion for your #GRWM playlist: Tierra Whack’s new single, “Walk the Beat” (trust us, you’ll be starring in your own fashion show before the next song plays). In addition to her new song, the rapper and songwriter joined forces with e.l.f. Cosmetics for the brand’s Big Mood mascara campaign—to help inspire your next morning makeup look. Here, we sit down with Whack to talk about her new release, her favorite monochromatic beauty look, and the bold style that makes her feel confident.