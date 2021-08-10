Cancel
Rihanna Eating Caviar for Breakfast Is a Total Mood

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna knows how to celebrate. The Fenty Beauty CEO (and pop star, when she feels like being so) took to Instagram today to express her excitement over her latest beauty launch, Fenty Eau de Parfum, selling out earlier this morning. For the celebratory occasion, Rihanna posted a photo of herself clad in a black hoodie, fresh box braids, and rectangular sunglasses while lounging in what appears to be a hotel bed as she serves herself caviar from a glimmering silver breakfast tray. Casual.

