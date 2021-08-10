Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Errol Spence Jr. Withdraws From Fight With Manny Pacquiao, Replaced by Yordenis Ugás

By Joseph Salvador
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6SvS_0bNdCGDy00

Errol Spence Jr. withdrew from the welterweight title bout after tearing the retina in his left eye.

Current IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has withdrawn from his fight with Manny Pacquiao after tearing the retina in his left eye, Premier Boxing Champions announced. The fight is slated later this month in Las Vegas and Pacquiao will now face Yordenis Ugás for the WBA welterweight title.

It is unclear how Spence Jr. suffered the injury.

This is the first fight for Pacquiao, 42, in two years. He last fought and defeated Keith Thurman in July 2019 to win the WBA welterweight title. Spence has yet to be defeated and has a professional record of 27–0.

His new opponent, Ugás, is 26–4 and last fought in September 2020 when he successfully won the then-vacant WBA welterweight title—defeating Abel Ramos. Ugás, 35, has not lost a fight since March '19.

The bout is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena and will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

More Boxing Coverage:

Comments / 21

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Yordenis Ugás
Person
Keith Thurman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ibf#Wbc#Premier Boxing Champions#Wba#Fox Sports#Revive American Glory#Moroccan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Warning’ To Errol Spence Leaks

Arguably the greatest to ever do it, the man they call Mike Tyson is not ruling out the possibility of a total upset when Manny Pacquiao challenges WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mike Tyson knows what he’s talking about, so I don’t think betting against him is wise…Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Son ‘Warns’ Oscar de la Hoya In Video

Manny Pacquiao’s son recently warned boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya to ‘stay away’ from Canelo Alvarez in a recent interview with FightHype.com stating: “I think he should stay away from Canelo man. Canelo is number one right now in my opinion.”. The Boxing star Manny Pacquiao is currently training...
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Keith Thurman On ‘Leaked’ Errol Spence Sparring Video: “It Should Have Been Private”

“It popped in my feed,” Keith Thurman says of a video apparently making the rounds showing Errol Spence sparing in preparation for his fight with Manny Pacquiao in late August. “It was too juicy not to click it,” Thurman tells FightHype. There is indeed a video on social media, grainy and somewhat unfocused, showing someone who appears to be Spence sparring in head gear with an unknown sparring partner. The sparring partner uses effective aggression and lands well on at least one occasion. “I bet they pulled it down,” says Thurman of the video. “They should have pulled it down.”
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Errol Spence Doctors Reveal Bad Diagnosis

Errol Spence Jr.’s three doctors told him he couldn’t fight Manny Pacquiao due to an injured eye, a torn retina. Yordenis Ugas will replace him on August 21st. Spence tweeted, “Went to three different doctors all said the same thing I’ll be back for the winner for sure.”. He also...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Shawn Porter On Who Hits Harder Between Spence and Pacquiao

Next month’s epic fight of the summer between Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao is not long away now. A throwback fight in the welterweight division between an emerging pound for pound champion and a former one. Pacquiao will be more than just the typical older lion against the younger...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Embarrassing’ Paycheck Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he was hit hard with a wooden rod on his abdomen as part of his training. It has been suggested by many that a win by Pacquiao will render him one of the best boxers of all time. Manny was supposed to face off against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21st but the match had to be cancelled after Spence Jr. suffered an injury to his eye.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Pacquiao vs Ugas Preview & Prediction

Who will win the upcoming welterweight championship contest between living legend Manny Pacquiao and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas?. The fight will happen on August 21, 2021. Pacquiao was originally supposed to challenge the unified IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. But Spence pulled out a few days ago because of a retinal tear that required surgery. The show, however, is still on. Yordenis Ugas is stepping in as a replacement opponent. Ugas himself was scheduled to appear on the undercard, but his scheduled opponent Fabian Maidana pulled out with an injury of his own.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

New fears over Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder after Manny Pacquiao blow

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III quickly became the savior of boxing after the welterweight division suffered an almighty blow this week. Manny Pacquiao facing a new opponent on August 21st has immediately set boxing fans’ hearts racing over a possible 2021 washout. The Filipino legend battles Yordenis Ugas in...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence after eye surgery today

By Jim Maltzman: Errol Spence Jr had a photo posted of him after his eye surgery today to repair a tear of his left retinal. The injury wiped out Spence’s title defense against Manny Pacquiao on August 21st on FOX Sports PPV, and he’s now been replaced by Yordenis Ugas.

Comments / 21

Community Policy