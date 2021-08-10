Cancel
Mom slide-tackles her 2-year-old who bolted onto the pitch during Major League Soccer game

By Annie Reneau
 3 days ago
Most of us who have had kids have experienced the WTF-I-literally-looked-away-for-two-seconds chaos of toddlerhood. One of my daughters walked out of the ice cream shop at the zoo with another family while I was looking at ice cream flavors when she was three. If you haven't experienced it, it's hard to understand how quickly a wee one can get away from you when you unpeel your eyes from then even for a few seconds.

Fortunately, most of us don't experience such moments on live television in front of a huge audience. That's not the case for Morgan Tucker, mom of 2-year-old Zaydek, though.

Tucker told Good Morning America that she turned her head for just a second during the pro soccer match in Cincinnati Saturday night, which gave Zaydek just enough time to duck under the fence and sprint onto the pitch about 70 minutes into the game. To make matters even more mortifying, Tucker and her family were sitting in club seats on the sidelines as guests of her employer when this happened. The dash and chase and slide-tackle-scoop-up were captured on video, and even from a bird's eye view, it's hilarious.

Go, little man, go.

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. 😂 https://t.co/hKfwa6wyWI

— Major League Soccer (@Major League Soccer)1628521055.0

Cincinnati Enquirer photojournalist Sam Greene managed to get a close-up pic of mom and kiddo as they rushed back to the sidelines and shared it on Twitter, writing, "A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident."

Zaydek and his mom had a great time at the game https://t.co/53TgisKvis

— Sam Greene (@Sam Greene)1628386512.0

Normally, a field streaker would not get their big moment televised, as giving such folks the attention they seek only encourages more people to disrupt games. But the pure innocence and obliviousness of a toddler racing to join the big boys and a mom hastily chasing after him is just too adorable not to share.

"He was just running after them," Tucker told GMA. "He was just laughing and had no idea what he did."

Tucker said she was worried Zaydek was going to get hit in the head with a soccer ball. He had been enjoying the game but would be upset when the players would run to the other side of the field. He wanted to be right there with them.

Clearly, she never expected that he would actually try to join them on the pitch. As she ran out to grab him, the reaction from the crowd made it clear that he was noticed.

"Everyone was screaming and cheering and I knew they were not cheering for the game," she said. "My face was as red as a tomato."

However, according to TODAY, the gameplay never even stopped. Kiddo bolted onto the field just when the players were heading in the other direction, mom dashed and grabbed with lightning-fast reflexes, and all was well. Phew.

At least the Tucker family will always have a fun story to tell at parties.

If someone were to say "video games" to you, what are the first words that come to mind? Whatever words you thought of (fun, exciting, etc.), we're willing to guess "healthy" or "mental health tool" didn't pop into your mind.

And yet… it turns out they are. Especially for Veterans.

How? Well, for one thing, video games — and virtual reality more generally — are also more accessible and less stigmatized to veterans than mental health treatment. In fact, some psychiatrists are using virtual reality systems for this reason to treat PTSD.

Secondly, video games allow people to socialize in new ways with people who share common interests and goals. And for Veterans, many of whom leave the military feeling isolated or lonely after they lose the daily camaraderie of their regiment, that socialization is critical to their mental health. It gives them a virtual group of friends to talk with, connect to, and relate to through shared goals and interests.

In addition, according to a 2018 study, since many video games simulate real-life situations they encountered during their service, it makes socialization easier since they can relate to and find common ground with other gamers while playing.

This can help ease symptoms of depression, anxiety, and even PTSD in Veterans, which affects 20% of the Veterans who have served since 9/11.

Watch here as Verizon dives into the stories of three Veteran gamers to learn how video games helped them build community, deal with trauma and have some fun.

Band of Gamers www.youtube.com

Video games have been especially beneficial to Veterans since the beginning of the pandemic when all of us — Veterans included — have been even more isolated than ever before.

And that's why Verizon launched a challenge last year, which saw $30,000 donated to four military charities.

And this year, they're going even bigger by launching a new World of Warships charity tournament in partnership with Wargaming and Wounded Warrior Project called "Verizon Warrior Series." During the tournament, gamers will be able to interact with the game's iconic ships in new and exciting ways, all while giving back.

Together with these nonprofits, the tournament will welcome teams all across the nation in order to raise money for military charities helping Veterans in need. There will be a $100,000 prize pool donated to these charities, as well as donation drives for injured Veterans at every match during the tournament to raise extra funds.

Verizon is also providing special discounts to Those Who Serve communities, including military and first responders, and they're offering a $75 in-game content military promo for World of Warships.

Tournament finals are scheduled for August 8, so be sure to tune in to the tournament and donate if you can in order to give back to Veterans in need.

As schools start up for the fall across the country, the question of kids and masks looms large. In some states, masks are mandated for all public schools, regardless of vaccination status. In other states, mask mandates are banned. In still others, the decision is left up to local leaders, with perspectives on what is right and safe falling across the spectrum.

Such uncertainty and inconsistency have left parents reeling, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant surging, millions of kids too young to be vaccinated yet, and drastically differing opinions on whether kids should mask up in the classroom.

The evidence for universal masking preventing viral spread is quite deep and wide at this point, but concerned parents may be looking for more specific guidance. Which masks are best for kids? And where do I even start trying to figure that out?

Thankfully, there's a guy who has answers to those questions.

