Jeffersontown, KY

Royals Hot Chicken closes East End location

By Haley Cawthon
Louisville Business First
 3 days ago
Royals Hot Chicken has closed its Jeffersontown restaurant after 17 months of difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. The eatery was the Nashville-style hot chicken concept's second location at the time of its opening at 10305 Taylorsville Road in December 2019. Like other restaurants across the nation, the newly-opened Royals location was faced with dining room closures, restricted seating capacities, rising product costs and supply chain issues during the Covid-19 crisis, and could never find its footing as a result, according to a news release.

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

