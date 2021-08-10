Royals Hot Chicken closes East End location

Wild Eggs has announced their expansion into Jeffersontown, Kentucky. The new restaurant will be located at 9010 Taylorsville Road in the Stony Brook Shopping Center. This is the sixth Wild Eggs to open in the Louisville market and the fourteenth restaurant for the concept. The restaurant opening is targeted for the first half of 2022 and will employ approximately 50 team members. “We are excited to bring Wild Eggs to J-Town! We enjoy serving so many loyal guests from Jeffersontown who have asked us to move closer to their homes and businesses and we are humbled by their loyal patronage,” said Bill Stenzhorn, President of Wild Eggs. About Wild Eggs Wild Eggs is a contemporary breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant based and established in Louisville, KY. Since opening in 2007, the restaurant has gained national attention for its innovative take on classic breakfast fare. Wild Eggs offers a creative, chef-driven menu, as well as an authentic espresso bar. Bloody Marys and mimosas made with in-house fresh squeezed orange juice are among the specialty drinks served on the cocktail menu. Wild Eggs is open daily for breakfast and lunch from 6:30 am to 2:30 pm weekdays and 7 am to 3 pm on weekends. In addition to dining in our restaurant or on our patio, we offer a full service or pick up catering menu, online ordering, carryout, and we are proud partners with DoorDash and Grubhub. Gift cards are available online or at the restaurant.