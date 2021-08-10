McKee, Denny
Denny McKee aged 65, of Sahuarita, AZ, formerly of Knoxville, IL, died on Wednesday, August 3, 2021, at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Denny was born on October 21, 1955, in Galesburg, IL, the son of Delbur McKee. He married Linda Alden on May 28, 1977, in Galesburg, IL, Denny is survived by his wife Linda, of Sahuarita, AZ. His loving children Brett McKee of Shenzhen, China; Kelly (Travis) Belleville, of Vail, AZ. One granddaughter Harper Belleville the apple of his eye.www.wgil.com
Comments / 0