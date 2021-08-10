AROUND THE BEND: Job training opportunities in video production available, and more tidbits of news

Provincetown Community Television (PTV) wants candidates for a free intensive training program on video-making with a focus on technology and artistry. Candidates will learn how to use a digital single lens reflex camera (DSLR), lights and microphones to produce short video packages. In addition to technical skills participants will learn interviewing skills, storytelling and how to work with clients to achieve the goals of a project. Upon completion of the five-week training program participants will receive a small stipend. Applicants need not have any previous video experience to participate, but should have the ability to learn new technology and an interest in visual storytelling PTV Executive Director Amy Davies will train the program participants. Funded by the town Economic Development Committee, the goal of the program is to train individuals to help serve the needs of the town and also provide professional skills that could lead to jobs in the community. Applications available at www.provincetowntv.org, and the deadline is Sept. 13 at midnight.