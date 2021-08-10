Cancel
Red Bank, NJ

The Cheese Cave In New Jersey Serves Grilled Cheeses To Die For

The perfect grilled cheese: it’s an elusive item. It sounds like such a simple meal, but despite the limited ingredients — cheese, bread, butter — plenty of places mess up the grilled cheese. Luckily, there are many eateries in New Jersey that serve grilled cheeses that will blow your mind. One favorite in particular is sold at an obvious location: a cheese shop. And it’s not just any cheese shop — The Cheese Cave in Red Bank, New Jersey is a mecca for the cheese-obsessed.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4uVC_0bNdB3nZ00
The Cheese Cave is one of the most delightful places to visit in Red Bank.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HF6vv_0bNdB3nZ00
The Cheese Cave specializes in artisanal cheese, and you'll find all different varieties here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIOcH_0bNdB3nZ00
Intimidated by the massive selection of cheeses? Don't worry; the people who work here are incredibly knowledgeable and friendly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uW5Xi_0bNdB3nZ00
The Cheese Cave also operates as a sit-down cafe of sorts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zRqa_0bNdB3nZ00
The best sandwich on the menu? The grilled cheese, of course!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SCYA_0bNdB3nZ00
Oh, and it's not just cheese and sandwiches. There is a sizable dessert selection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ia6Zx_0bNdB3nZ00
Oh, and did we mention they have a Cheese of the Month selection?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6nj5_0bNdB3nZ00
The Cheese Cave is a must-visit in New Jersey.

The Cheese Cave is open every day of the week except Mondays.

