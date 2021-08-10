The Cheese Cave In New Jersey Serves Grilled Cheeses To Die For
The perfect grilled cheese: it’s an elusive item. It sounds like such a simple meal, but despite the limited ingredients — cheese, bread, butter — plenty of places mess up the grilled cheese. Luckily, there are many eateries in New Jersey that serve grilled cheeses that will blow your mind. One favorite in particular is sold at an obvious location: a cheese shop. And it’s not just any cheese shop — The Cheese Cave in Red Bank, New Jersey is a mecca for the cheese-obsessed.
The Cheese Cave is open every day of the week except Mondays.
