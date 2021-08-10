Get a set of Curtis Stone's insanely popular cookware on sale at HSN right now

Cancel
By Rebecca Norris
 3 days ago
Save big on a 10-piece set of cookware from Curtis Stone's ultra-popular HSN line.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you love to cook—or even just watch other people cook—chances are, you know Curtis Stone. The Australian celebrity chef is renowned for his two California-based restaurants, Maude and Gwen, as well as his incredibly popular HSN cookware line , which has sold more than 2.5 million units of his cult-favorite Dur-Pans alone. If you've been considering adding a Dur-Pan to your collection, now's the time to act: Right now, you can get a complete cookware set for major discount.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone . Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Whether you've been counting down the days until a new season of Stone's QVC/HSN show Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone or you're just searching for a new kitchen essentials set, this is the deal for you: You can get the Dura-Pan nonstick 10-piece chef's cookware set for just $179.95—a savings of $47.50 from the normal HSN price of $227.75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oDpO_0bNdAdOz00
The 10-piece set is available in red, black and turquoise. HSN

The set includes two fry pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a Dutch oven, three lids to accommodate the various pans and a roasting and steaming rack—as well as recipe cards to make the most of your purchase. The nonstick (and, the company claims, metal utensil safe!) cookware is dishwasher-safe and comes in black, red and turquoise blue. Hundreds of fans have awarded it their 5-star seal of approval, with a 4.7-star average from more than 400 reviewers.

"I love these pans!" one HSN shopper gushed, and added, "They heat up quickly, retain heat, clean [easily] and do not stick!”

"It really is non-stick and cleans just as [easily] as Curtis makes it look," another wrote. "I stack the pans inside of each other and they do not scratch up. The cookware is as beautiful as it is durable!”

A deal this good won't last long, so if you're looking for your new kitchen best friend, shop the line now!

Get the Curtis Stone Dura-Pan Nonstick 10-Piece Chef's Cookware Set for $179.95 (Save $47.80)

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter . It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get a set of Curtis Stone's insanely popular cookware on sale at HSN right now

