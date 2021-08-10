Get a set of Curtis Stone's insanely popular cookware on sale at HSN right now

Save big on a 10-piece set of cookware from Curtis Stone's ultra-popular HSN line. HSN

If you love to cook—or even just watch other people cook—chances are, you know Curtis Stone. The Australian celebrity chef is renowned for his two California-based restaurants, Maude and Gwen, as well as his incredibly popular HSN cookware line , which has sold more than 2.5 million units of his cult-favorite Dur-Pans alone. If you've been considering adding a Dur-Pan to your collection, now's the time to act: Right now, you can get a complete cookware set for major discount.

Whether you've been counting down the days until a new season of Stone's QVC/HSN show Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone or you're just searching for a new kitchen essentials set, this is the deal for you: You can get the Dura-Pan nonstick 10-piece chef's cookware set for just $179.95—a savings of $47.50 from the normal HSN price of $227.75.

The 10-piece set is available in red, black and turquoise. HSN

The set includes two fry pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a Dutch oven, three lids to accommodate the various pans and a roasting and steaming rack—as well as recipe cards to make the most of your purchase. The nonstick (and, the company claims, metal utensil safe!) cookware is dishwasher-safe and comes in black, red and turquoise blue. Hundreds of fans have awarded it their 5-star seal of approval, with a 4.7-star average from more than 400 reviewers.

"I love these pans!" one HSN shopper gushed, and added, "They heat up quickly, retain heat, clean [easily] and do not stick!”

"It really is non-stick and cleans just as [easily] as Curtis makes it look," another wrote. "I stack the pans inside of each other and they do not scratch up. The cookware is as beautiful as it is durable!”

A deal this good won't last long, so if you're looking for your new kitchen best friend, shop the line now!

