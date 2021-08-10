Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How does a flood become a disaster?

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the causes, patterns and effects of disastrous river flood? An international group of researchers led by GFZ hydrologist Bruno Merz has investigated this question in a review article published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment. The short answer: It's complicated. What is certain, however, is that there is an opposing trend of property damage and personal injury. Since the 1990s, the number of fatalities from river floods has declined worldwide, but the amount of damage has risen sharply. The researchers attribute the decline in casualties to improved flood warning, technical protection measures and heightened hazard awareness.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Climate Change#Earth#Gfz#Hydrology Section
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Related
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Turkey flooding death toll reaches 38 as Erdoğan tours disaster zone

The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods has risen to 38 as emergency crews searched for more victims and survivors in the devastated Black Sea region just as the country was gaining control over hundreds of wildfires. The health minister, Fahrettin Koca, announced on Twitter late on Friday that 32...
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Flood disaster: EU system EFAS issued an early warning

Insights into the European flood warning system EFAS (European Flood Awareness System) confirm the allegations of researcher Hannah Cloke that days before the flood disaster in July there were clear indications of extreme floods in the affected regions. Shortly after the flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, Clarke’s research team from Reading University called for such warnings of heavy rain events to be taken more seriously. A day before the flood on the Ahr and Kyll rivers, there were strong indications that the authorities could have responded.
EnvironmentPhys.org

At least 40 killed in severe northern Turkey floods

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 40, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 34 people were killed in Kastamonu and six in Sinop.
WildlifePhys.org

Turning off the genes that allow invasive mussels to spread and survive

In Lake Michigan, mussels face divers ready to scrape them off rocks, molluscicides pumped underwater capable of tearing apart their digestive systems, another invasive species hungry for their young and any number of death traps researchers dream up next. Throughout the country, scientists are studying a range of control methods...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Wildfires ravage vast area of eastern Bolivia: NGO

Devastating wildfires in Bolivia consumed 749,000 hectares from January to July, the Friends of Nature Foundation (FAN) NGO said on Thursday night. FAN said it had used images from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite to study the damage. As in neighboring Brazil, the fires have been aggravated by widespread...
IndustryPhys.org

Scientists take step to improve crops' photosynthesis, yields

In order to feed a projected 9 billion people by 2050, farmers need to grow 50% more food on a limited amount of arable land. As a result, plant scientists are in a race against time to engineer crops with higher yields by improving photosynthesis. Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) are known...
EngineeringPhys.org

Metasurfaces control polarized light at will

For years, researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have engineered metasurfaces to manipulate light based on its polarization state. That research has contributed to advances in polarization technology—but metasurface technology has proven more powerful than even the researchers themselves realized. Now, researchers...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA at your table: Where food meets methane

Today, human sources are responsible for 60% of global methane emissions, coming primarily from the burning of fossil fuels, decomposition in landfills and the agriculture sector. Nearly a quarter of methane emissions can be attributed to agriculture, much of which is from raising livestock. Rice cultivation and food waste are also important sources of agricultural methane, as nearly a third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy