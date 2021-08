The 2021 New York Asian Film Festival, presented by the New York Asian Film Foundation and Film at Lincoln Center, kicks off Friday, August 6 with an extensive slate of in-person and virtual screenings of films from across the continent. If there is one, and literally only one, good thing to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that festivals like this one are now making select screenings available to people who would otherwise never be able to attend in person. Legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui (The Story of Woo Viet, Boat People) will be receiving this year’s Variety Lifetime Achievement Award, while six films from first- or second-time directors will be competing for the Uncaged Award for Best Feature Film.