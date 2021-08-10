Cancel
Penelope Cruz’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ to close New York Film Festival as 2021 main slate is announced

NEW YORK — A buzzy new movie starring Penelope Cruz will close out this fall’s New York Film Festival in the annual event’s big return to a live format. “Parallel Mothers,” which stars Cruz in a story about trauma and motherhood, was named the festival’s closing night selection as the entire main slate of 32 films was unveiled Tuesday.

CelebritiesHello Magazine

Penelope Cruz's glow is absolutely spell-binding in new picture

Penelope Cruz's timeless beauty is, at this point, a pretty well-known fact, something which has been celebrated in Hollywood and was an aspect that even enhanced her Oscar-winning role. The actress put that beauty on full display when she shared a new picture with her fans, and they all agreed.
New York City, NYPosted by
WDBO

New York Film Festival unveils lineup, plots in-person fest

NEW YORK — (AP) — A year after depending on drive-in and virtual screenings, the New York Film Festival, one of the premier destinations of the fall festival circuit, will return to in-person premieres at Lincoln Center this September, with vaccination proof required for all attendees. Film at Lincoln Center,...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Set to Close NYFF 2021

Film at Lincoln Center has announced Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” as the closing night selection of the 59th New York Film Festival, making its North American premiere October 8 at Alice Tully Hall. Sony Pictures Classics will then release “Parallel Mothers” in theaters on December 24. The film is written and directed by Almodóvar, and stars both regular and new collaborators, including Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, plus Julieta Serrano and Rossy De Palma. Here’s the NYFF synopsis: “In this muted contemporary melodrama, two women, a generation apart, find themselves inextricably linked by their brief time together in...
MoviesIndiewire

New York Asian Film Festival 2021: Five Must-See Movies to See in Theaters or Watch from Home

Pivoting to a hybrid format that will see almost half of its 60-film virtual lineup screen at Lincoln Center for those lucky enough to attend in person, the New York Asian Film Festival is about to explode with 21 world premieres, 29 North American premieres, coast-to-coast online access for select titles, and some very special treats for the hometown crowd. (That includes a free outdoor screening of Raymond Lee’s wuxia classic “Dragon Inn AKA New Dragon Gate Inn” on August 11.) Now in its 20th year, NYAFF has long been America’s biggest and best-curated showcase of contemporary Asian cinema, and its latest incarnation — taking place amid the ongoing pandemic and the rising swell of anti-Asian violence that came with it — is another fantastic display of the undaunted fearlessness that has always characterized the festival’s programming.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

A new 'Eyes on the Prize' to premiere at the BlackStar Film Festival

The world premiere of “Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground” will be one of the BlackStar Film Festival’s highlights. The groundbreaking Oscar-nominated Peabody and Emmy award-winning documentary “Eyes on the Prize,” directed by Henry Hampton, is being reintroduced to a new generation on HBO Max. Part one of Hampton’s chronicle of Black History and the Civil Rights movement, which first aired on PBS in 1987, is now available to watch online.The streaming giant is partnering with the BlackStar Film Festival to have the World Premiere of its companion piece “Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground” at the festival.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

21st Havana Film Festival New York Is Back

September 17-23, 2021 the 21st Havana Film Festival New York (HFFNY) is back in theaters, with an exceptional program of over 30 films from Cuba, Latin America, and the U.S. Featuring a diverse slate of films, HFFNY 2021 highlights the Cuban cultural legacy through its most inspiring creators in addition to new releases from across Latin America competing to win the Havana Star Prize in fiction and documentary. This year’s program also includes retrospectives, roundtables, and master classes guaranteed to open minds and start conversations.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

New York Asian Film Festival 2021 Part One: ESCAPE FROM MOGADISHU, NINJA GIRL and BARBARIAN INVASION

The 2021 New York Asian Film Festival, presented by the New York Asian Film Foundation and Film at Lincoln Center, kicks off Friday, August 6 with an extensive slate of in-person and virtual screenings of films from across the continent. If there is one, and literally only one, good thing to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that festivals like this one are now making select screenings available to people who would otherwise never be able to attend in person. Legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui (The Story of Woo Viet, Boat People) will be receiving this year’s Variety Lifetime Achievement Award, while six films from first- or second-time directors will be competing for the Uncaged Award for Best Feature Film.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Nest’ With Jude Law to Close Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) has confirmed the first films for its 2021 program, unveiling on Tuesday that The Nest starring Jude Law will close the 55th edition of KVIFF on Aug. 28. Law stars as Rory, a once high-flying commodities broker in 1980s Reagan’s America who returns home after a career setback to live in an English country manor and has to decide what price he is prepared to pay to climb up in society. Carrie Coon and Oona Roche co-star in the drama from director Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) The 55th KVIFF will kick off with...
Moviesblackfilm.com

Netflix Film ‘PASSING’ at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

On Saturday, August 7, Director and Writer Rebecca Hall participated in a conversation for her directorial-debut film Passing, moderated by CEO of RogerEbert.com, President of the Ebert Foundation and Executive Producer Chaz Ebert at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. Release Date | Passing will be on Netflix on November...
MoviesGeekTyrant

First Look Photo at Florence Pugh in Netflix Thriller THE WONDER

Netflix has released a first-look photo of Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) in the upcoming thriller The Wonder. The film just kicked off production in Ireland, and is being directed by Chilean director Sebastián Lelio. The film is an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue, and is...
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival announces 2021 event lineup

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival will return to Northeast Ohio this autumn with nearly 100 documentaries slated for its 12th annual event. The film fest is scheduled for Oct. 5-10, with showings at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater and more, according to a press release. The fun doesn’t stop on the screen -- this year, CDFF will also host “CDFF Live on Main,” a series of events including happy hours, filmmaker Q&As and a lounge for visitors.
MoviesPosted by
The Hill

New York Film Festival returning to in-person premieres

The New York Film Festival will be returning to in-person premieres while adding a vaccine requirement for its events. The 59th annual film festival will require audiences, filmmakers and staff to show proof of coronavirus vaccination status, Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the festival, announced on Tuesday. The system...
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Riz Ahmed announced as Jury Head at Toronto Film Festival

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): The Toronto International Film Festival has recently set the competition lineup for its Platforms program, naming actor-rapper Riz Ahmed as its head of the jury. 'Sound of Metal', which starred Ahmed in an Oscar-nominated performance, had its world premiere in the 2019 Platforms competition at...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

First Look At FINCH, Starring Tom Hanks – Premieres On AppleTV+ On November 5

Apple Original Films announced today that the highly anticipated film “Finch” will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5. “Finch” stars Tom Hanks and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out,”“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), who recently won best actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Revisiting a Widely Derided Ingmar Bergman Film—Which Is Actually Among His Best

The collaboration of Hollywood stars and European art-house directors in films like “Annette” is part of a tradition that stretches back to the founding of the modern cinema, starting with the collaboration of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini in such films as “Stromboli” and “Voyage to Italy.” The convergence of Bergman’s star power and Hollywood mythology with Rossellini’s documentary-like methods and intellectually acute dramas proved revelatory for both. The films they made together were widely hated by established critics who’d celebrated Rossellini’s earlier films, yet they inspired a new generation of critics who were soon to be filmmakers—those of the French New Wave. The method proved all the more surprising—and equally revelatory—in the midcareer work of another of the prime European filmmakers, Ingmar Bergman, who is one of the greatest directors of actors. For his 1971 film, “The Touch,” for instance (streaming on the Criterion Channel, iTunes, and other services), he included—along with two of his most frequent and inspired collaborators, Bibi Andersson and Max von Sydow—the American star Elliott Gould, who was one of the biggest stars of the time. The results were similarly inspired, similarly revelatory—and similarly controversial among critics who’d turned Bergman into a virtual American art-house cult.
MoviesPopMatters

Venice Film Festival 2021: Films to Watch

After 2020’s low-key event due to the COVID pandemic, this year’s La Biennale returns in full force –and the lineup will have heads turning. The 78th edition of one of the world’s largest film festivals, running 1-11 September, will host the world premiere of 73 feature films, 18 shorts, and one television miniseries (HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage). As is customary for an event of this calibre, the competition and showcasing will be fierce, with many of the world’s most renowned auteurs vying for the Volpi Cup and/or early Oscars buzz.

