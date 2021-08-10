I-26 closures coming 7 of next 9 nights; Fanning Bridge Road section to be removed

FLETCHER – Detour routes with longer green lights will be used to accommodate traffic increases caused by the nighttime closure of several I-26 segments through Aug. 18. N.C. Department of Transportation contractors widening the interstate will close one direction of travel between U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) and Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) for multiple operations including the removal of the old Fanning Bridge Road over I-26 in the coming week.