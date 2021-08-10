Cleared for takeoff: Marshall University opens flight school at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — What started out as an idea in 2017 to have Marshall University open an aviation school at Yeager Airport in Charleston is now a reality. Under mostly sunny skies late Tuesday morning, the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School was cleared for takeoff during a ribbon-cutting ceremony from the facility on Eagle Mountain Road, just past the Capital Jet Center. Marshall has a classroom building and a 12,000-square-foot hangar on site.