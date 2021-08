There has been a resurgence in girls basketball at Green River thanks to a 4th place finish at the 2021 4A State Tournament. The Wolves qualified for state as the #2 seed from the West and looked impressive right off the bat with a 59-37 win over Cheyenne Central in the quarterfinal round. Green River led this game by as many as 26 points and shot 55% from the field in the 2nd half. Megan Counts led the attack with 16 points on 6-10 from the floor, Kayde Strauss had 12 and Tayana Crowder chipped in 10. The Wolves also helped themselves going 16-27 from the free-throw line.