Excessive Heat Watch issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to around 100. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In New York, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Southeast Warren, Eastern Schenectady, Saratoga, Eastern Albany and Western Rensselaer Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.