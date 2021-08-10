Sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms in Rock

ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Nestled in the farmlands of Rock is one of the hidden gems of the Upper Peninsula. At Hall Farms, there are sunflowers as far as the eye can see. “About eleven, twelve years ago we sold our dairy cows and got into just crop farming,” said Teressa Hall, who owns the farm with her husband. “And we started selling corn for deer feed off the farm. And I said to my husband ‘Why don’t we grow seeds, black oil seeds, for the birds?’ Because people who feed the deer feed the birds. So we did that.