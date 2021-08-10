Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES
HBO Max has revealed these trailer and key art for SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES. The first three episodes of the nine-episode series debut THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 on HBO Max, followed by three additional episodes on August 26, leading up to the final three episodes on September 2. A reunion special will launch on September 9. From Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.
