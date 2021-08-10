Virginia Beach Health Department to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, August 11

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road.

Available vaccines include Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose). Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Visit the link below to schedule your appointment time.

The Delta variant is dominant in Virginia, driving an increase in COVID-19 cases. Vaccines are our best defense, drastically reducing the risk of infection and hospitalization.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "Vaccines for COVID-19" page www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines

