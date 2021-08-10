Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Health Department to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Wednesday, August 11

Posted by 
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 6 days ago

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road.

Available vaccines include Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose). Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted. Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Visit the link below to schedule your appointment time.

The Delta variant is dominant in Virginia, driving an increase in COVID-19 cases. Vaccines are our best defense, drastically reducing the risk of infection and hospitalization.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "Vaccines for COVID-19" page www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines

# # #

Comments / 0

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

110
Followers
288
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Virginia Beach, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Virginia Beach, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Vaccines
Virginia Beach, VA
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#New Light Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy