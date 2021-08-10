Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How much do we trust doctors and nurses during the pandemic? Here’s what a poll finds

By Summer Lin
Rock Hill Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of Americans have trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists “to do what is right” for them and their families, according to a new poll. A survey released Tuesday from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that at least 7 in 10 respondents trust nurses, doctors and pharmacists “almost all of the time” or “most of the time.”

www.heraldonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pandemic#Americans#Cdc#Norc#Health Research Group#The Associated Press#The New York Times#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘We will find you’: anti-mask parents threaten doctors and nurses at Tennessee school board meeting

A group of anti-mask parents aggressively confronted doctors and nurses leaving a school board meeting in Tennessee night after a school mask mandate just passed, surrounding their cars and threatening them.“You can leave freely, but we will find you, and we know who you are,” one man says, in video captured by journalist Matt Masters.“You’ll never be allowed in public again,” another man says, as a crowd nearby chants, “Will not comply!” and “No more masks!”Police had to restrain the crowd.“I was told by deputies to stay inside for my own safety because I was wearing a mask,” NewsChannel5...
Women's HealthPosted by
Boston

CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
Public Healthabc17news.com

HHS will require health care workforce to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Covid-19 vaccinations will be required for the more than 25,000 health care staff and volunteers working at the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. “Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health care and clinical...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Pandemic Lessons: How do we get out of this?

We were supposed to have a warm, quiet summer. Bright days, easy nights, fresh air – and the vaccine-enabled freedom to breathe, talk and laugh without a mask. That idea deflated. Fast. With the quick rise in Covid-19 cases around the country, we are heading back toward masking indoors, regardless...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

All HHS Health Care Workers Must Now Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Order will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees, and volunteers. THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) employees who deal with patients, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday. The order will affect more...
Health Serviceshealthday.com

Americans Have High Trust in Health Care Providers: Poll

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News ) -- Doctors, nurses, and pharmacists are highly trusted by most Americans, a new survey shows. Those health professionals do what is right either most or all of the time, said at least seven in 10 respondents in the poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. There were high levels of trust among men and women, Democrats and Republicans, and among Blacks, Hispanics, and Whites, according to the AP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy