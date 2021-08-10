Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers climbing again

Cannabis, specifically marijuana, still faces a tough road towards legalization in Wisconsin, but it’s not for lack of trying. Legislation to legalize use of cannabis by Wisconsin adults for both medical and recreational use was reintroduced on Monday by Democrat Senator Melissa Agard of Madison. Agard said the bill is similar to the Governor’s budget proposal by investing about half the tax revenue made from sales into community reinvestment grants to help underserved communities and communities wronged by the prohibition of cannabis. Agard has tried for the past 8 years to get the bill passed, saying that the biggest problem with it in Wisconsin is the fact that it’s still illegal. And while Governor Evers is in favor of legalization, and Attorney General Josh Kaul favors medical marijuana use, Republicans in the legislature have considered such moves a non-starter.