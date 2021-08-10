Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers climbing again

By Alice Reid
NBC26
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON (NBC 26) — Coronavirus numbers in Wisconsin are on the rise again. The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that 1,582 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added to the system for a 7-day average of 1,101 cases per day. The last time the numbers were that high was in January.

www.nbc26.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dhs#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Wisconsin Statewhbl.com

CANNABIS LEGALIZATION IN WISCONSIN NOT LIKELY. COUNTY LAW COMMITTEE TAKES NO STANCE, STATE REPRESENTATIVES HERE DON’T FAVOR

Cannabis, specifically marijuana, still faces a tough road towards legalization in Wisconsin, but it’s not for lack of trying. Legislation to legalize use of cannabis by Wisconsin adults for both medical and recreational use was reintroduced on Monday by Democrat Senator Melissa Agard of Madison. Agard said the bill is similar to the Governor’s budget proposal by investing about half the tax revenue made from sales into community reinvestment grants to help underserved communities and communities wronged by the prohibition of cannabis. Agard has tried for the past 8 years to get the bill passed, saying that the biggest problem with it in Wisconsin is the fact that it’s still illegal. And while Governor Evers is in favor of legalization, and Attorney General Josh Kaul favors medical marijuana use, Republicans in the legislature have considered such moves a non-starter.
WOWK

COVID-19 numbers surge again in West Virginia; vaccinations urged

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s color-coded map is now showing more red and orange counties, signaling high rates of COVID transmission. The Mountain State has had 665 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, July 30, and is nearing 2.500 active cases. The number of Delta variant cases remains at 100. But it takes anywhere from 7 to 10 days, to run those additional tests after someone tests positive for COVID-19. So, Delta cases are likely much higher.
Minnesota Statektoe.com

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
Wisconsin StateWNCY

Poll Results: Wisconsin Not Moving in the Right Direction

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Is Wisconsin heading in the wrong direction? A new Marquette University Law School poll shows that a majority of people think so. When the poll last asked the question in late March of 2020, 61-percent of respondents felt the state was going in the right direction. That was right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Columbus To Require Masks As Statewide COVID Number Climb

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced face masks will soon be required in all municipal buildings. The Columbus mask mandate will apply to all city employees and visitors to city buildings, regardless of their vaccination status, beginning Monday. Masks have been already been ordered in municipal buildings in Dayton and Akron, and Cuyahoga and Summit Counties.
Vigo County, INWTHI

COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Health officials say hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are up in Vigo County. On Friday, the Vigo County Health Department said there are 44 patients in the hospital due to the coronavirus. The health department says the numbers haven't been this high since January. The health...
Wisconsin Statenews8000.com

Watch Live: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gives COVID update

MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers joined Wisconsin Department of Health Services leaders to update the state about the status of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and the response. He will also answer questions. Other speakers include Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services; Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan schools getting mask mandates

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID in Wisconsin: Gov. Evers, DHS officials discuss

Wisconsin health officials urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear masks to help slow the spread as the highly contagious delta variant surges in the state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,460 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Aug. 12. The seven-day average sits at 1,104 new cases and two new deaths per day from COVID-19.
Cerro Gordo County, IAGlobe Gazette

COVID-19 numbers forces MercyOne to restrict visitors again

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has once again revised its visitor restrictions due to active COVID-19 cases in the area. Effective Monday, MercyOne North Iowa Medical center will allow one visitor per person, per day, unless otherwise noted. The restrictions have been determined by the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community and are updated as needed.
Wisconsin Statewtaq.com

COVID-19 Trajectories Continue Rise in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Coronavirus activity in Wisconsin showed a continuation in its recent trends on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map, all but Florence and Waushara counties in Northeast Wisconsin continued to fall under the “substantial” or “high” categories. The state Department of...

Comments / 2

Community Policy