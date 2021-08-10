Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

With heat wave looming, Kim Janey declares ‘heat emergency’ for Boston

By Christopher Gavin
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Cooling centers will be open throughout the city between Wednesday and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3il8mY_0bNd6fui00
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared a heat emergency in Boston on Tuesday — the eve of the anticipated return of sweltering temperatures in New England.

Forecasters say to expect 90-degree heat Wednesday through Friday, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms near the end of the week. Boston’s heat emergency will take hold during those days, Janey said.

Cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the three-day period.

“Please stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, especially water,” Janey said during a City Hall press conference. “Keep cool with cold showers, shade, fans, and air conditioning. Limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening hours, rest often in shady areas, and never ever leave children or pets in parked cars.”

Janey also reminded residents to swim only when lifeguards are present and to keep close watch over children near water as Massachusetts experiences a lifeguard shortage this summer.

Residents who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or know someone who is should call 911, she said. More tips for staying safe in the heat are available on the city’s website, boston.gov/heat.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Wave#New England#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lexington, MAPosted by
Boston

Lexington adopts indoor mask mandate

The town joins a small but growing list of Massachusetts communities requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Lexington is the latest Massachusetts community that will require masks be worn in indoor public spaces. The new mandate, adopted by the Board of Public Health...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Boston city employees will need either a COVID-19 vaccination or weekly negative test result this fall, Janey says

"We have to do all we can to protect ourselves, our families, and the residents we serve." Boston’s 18,000 city workers and any hired contractors or volunteers will be required to either receive a COVID-19 vaccine or otherwise submit to weekly coronavirus tests under a new policy to be phased in beginning next month, acting Mayor Kim Janey announced on Thursday.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the heat wave

"This is definitely take it easy/stay hydrated heat." The week may have started out temperate but it’s about to get really hot. Weather reports predict a heat wave throughout the region beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday. The National Weather Service anticipates heat indexes in the low 100s Wednesday through Friday, and in the high 90s on Saturday. Overnight temperatures are predicted to be in the high 70s.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Massachusetts announces third winners of VaxMillions Giveaway

Thursday is also the deadline to sign up for both of the last two lottery-style drawings. Another two Massachusetts residents have hit the jackpot after getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots earlier this year. State officials announced the third round of winners in the state’s VaxMilions Giveaway for fully vaccinated residents...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s how each candidate for mayor plans to tackle gentrification

"There’s not one neighborhood left in the city that is majority working class, and Boston is slowly losing its culture." A recent poll of Boston voters found that the two biggest issues in the ongoing mayoral race are housing and “racism/justice/equality.” At the intersection of those two issues is gentrification, an issue Boston.com readers said they wanted to know how the candidates for mayor would address.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

The pandemic business policies Boston’s mayoral candidates want to keep

"Outdoor dining, I hope, is here to stay." Boston’s mayoral candidates are ready to throw more support behind the city’s businesses. On Tuesday, Boston Main Streets hosted a mayoral forum to learn more about the candidate’s positions on supporting neighborhood economies, from maintaining helpful COVID-era policies to committing more funds to small businesses.
IndustryPosted by
Boston

A growing number of employers are requiring vaccination

"While we recognize this is a personal decision for each of us, we are confident it is in the long-term best interest for our colleagues, our customers and our company.”. From universities to airlines, more and more employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. ​​On Wednesday, Amtrak and...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Here’s how many breakthrough cases have occurred in Mass.

The state had seen 9,969 COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals as of Aug. 7, according to the Department of Public Health. State public health officials released updated data on Tuesday tracking the number of fully vaccinated individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Massachusetts had seen 9,969 breakthrough cases...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Ready to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals. After resisting the divisive concept of vaccine passports...

Comments / 0

Community Policy