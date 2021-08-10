With heat wave looming, Kim Janey declares ‘heat emergency’ for Boston

Cooling centers will be open throughout the city between Wednesday and Friday.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared a heat emergency in Boston on Tuesday — the eve of the anticipated return of sweltering temperatures in New England.

Forecasters say to expect 90-degree heat Wednesday through Friday, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms near the end of the week. Boston’s heat emergency will take hold during those days, Janey said.

Cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the three-day period.

“Please stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, especially water,” Janey said during a City Hall press conference. “Keep cool with cold showers, shade, fans, and air conditioning. Limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening hours, rest often in shady areas, and never ever leave children or pets in parked cars.”

Janey also reminded residents to swim only when lifeguards are present and to keep close watch over children near water as Massachusetts experiences a lifeguard shortage this summer.

Residents who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or know someone who is should call 911, she said. More tips for staying safe in the heat are available on the city’s website, boston.gov/heat.