Delectable Delights Await at Louisiana PoBoys
The Eat Lafayette program began seventeen years ago as a way for local restauranteurs to highlight their scrumptious food. One of the gentlemen who put the program together wanted to have it as a reminder to local consumers that delicious food can be found at local restaurants even if those restaurants don't have a huge advertising budget to tell the world about it. Chain restaurants often can have that advantage over local eateries.classicrock1051.com
