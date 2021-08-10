Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edgefield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Edgefield County through 445 PM EDT At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northwestern Edgefield County, 10 miles northwest of Edgefield, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Edgefield, Pleasant Lane, Northside Fire Station Main, Cleora and Edgefield Federal Correction Institution. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH