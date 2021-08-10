Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in San Jose, 2 suspects on the run, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot multiple times at the 6900 block of Old Kings Rd S Tuesday around 12:40 p.m.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

JSO said two suspects ran away from the scene after the shooting and the suspects are unknown at this time.

Detectives from the robbery unit, violent crimes unit, and crime scene unit are all conducting an investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-8477 (TIPS).

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported person shot in the San Jose area Tuesday afternoon.

According to JSO the incident happened at the 6900 block of Old Kings Rd S.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 4:15 to provide more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

