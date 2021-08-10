Governor Ron DeSantis announces $1K bonuses to all Florida first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida first responders are now $1,000 richer. Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to show his appreciation of local heroes.

The governor personally handed out $1,000 dollar checks to officers at JSO Tuesday, thanking them for their service after an especially tough year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All our first responders that have done so much over the previous year,” DeSantis said. “When there’s something that goes wrong and someone’s in jeopardy, they need people in uniform to come help.”

The governor personally recognized JSO officers including Jack Chew, an Army veteran who’d been with JSO for 25 years, back at work after recently undergoing heart surgery. The governor also recognized Officer Darbin Ruis, a single father whom the governor says committed himself to working every single day.

The money for the checks comes from CARES Act funds in the state’s budget. The governor’s office reports that about 174,000 checks are on their way to Florida’s first responders.

