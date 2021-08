Mike White's HBO satirical dramedy set at a Hawaiian resort has been picked up for a second season that will be set at another White Lotus property outside of Hawaii with a different group of vacationers. “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town," said Francesca Orsi, HBO's executive vice president of programming. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.” It would Orsi who called up White and pitched him on making a show that could be filmed in a pandemic bubble. White recently hinted that The White Lotus would have to follow an anthology-style format if it was renewed for a second season, telling TVLine: “I don’t think you can credibly have (all the Season 1 guests) on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”