Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Knox, Laurel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Knox; Laurel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAUREL NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND WEST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.