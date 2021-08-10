Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Buchanan The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Buchanan County in northeastern Iowa * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fayette to Mount Auburn, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Buchanan County, including the following locations... Lime Creek County Park, Monti, Buchanan County Fairgrounds, Winthrop Golf Course, Otterville, Wapsipinicon Golf Course, Independence Airport, Jakway Park, Fontana County Park and Fontana Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH