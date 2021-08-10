Excessive Heat Watch issued for Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watches, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 possible. * WHERE...Eastern Greene, Western Columbia, Eastern Ulster and Western Dutchess Counties. * WHEN...The Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday, and the Excessive Heat Watches, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening and again from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.