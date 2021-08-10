Excessive Heat Watch issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Schenectady; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110 possible. * WHERE...Litchfield County in Connecticut and the Mid-Hudson Valley, Greater Capital District and southern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.