Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Black Hawk, Bremer by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BLACK HAWK AND EASTERN BREMER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa.alerts.weather.gov
