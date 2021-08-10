Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 1254 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that heavy rain fell in Vekol Wash. A Pinal County Flood Control District webcam along Vekol Wash at Ralston Road in the Ak-Chin area shows 1-2 feet of flowing water over Ralston Road. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 41 and 42. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 146. This includes the following streams and drainages Vekol Wash. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flood Control#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#12 54 00#Vekol Wash#Az Interstate 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 19:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for southeastern Arizona. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Central Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Littleville, St. Florian, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Ford City and Colbert Heights. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Four Peaks, Canyon Lake and Saguaro Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 242 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Portions of Sierra Vista, Hereford and Palominas. This includes the following streams and drainages San Pedro River and Spring Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Four Peaks, Canyon Lake and Saguaro Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 1007 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Graham, northeastern Cochise and southern Greenlee Counties through 445 PM MST At 406 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Portal to 10 miles south of Clifton. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail along with blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Safford, Willcox, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Portal, Bowie, Chiricahua National Monument, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional Airport, Pearce-Sunsites, Pima, Duncan, Central, York, Sunizona, Franklin, Three Way and Swift Trail Junction. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 336 and 390. Route 70 between mile markers 328 and 384. Route 75 between mile markers 379 and 398. Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 172. Route 80 between mile markers 408 and 415. Route 181 between mile markers 39 and 64. Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 359. Route 191 between mile markers 26 and 58, and between mile markers 88 and 177. Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 117. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 515 AM MST. * At 104 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This includes Columbus Wash, 4th of July Wash, Deadman Wash, Red Raven Wash, Hoodoo Wash, and others within the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad, Hyder and Palm Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH AND WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake and Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA, NORTHEASTERN YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES At 215 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This includes Columbus Wash, 4th of July Wash, Deadman Wash, Red Raven Wash, Hoodoo Wash, and others within the warned area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad, Hyder and Palm Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Martin County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Martin The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Martin County in east central Florida Southeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter Island, Jensen Beach, Palm City, Port Salerno, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, White City, Hobe Sound, Sewall`s Point, North River Shores, Witham Field, Nettles Island, Port Saint Lucie River Park, Indian River Estates, Ocean Breeze Park, Rio and Waveland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN MCPHERSON COUNTIES At 726 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Sarben, or 21 miles southwest of Tryon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lincoln and southwestern McPherson Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 07:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 1045 AM MDT. * At 743 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alamogordo, Tularosa, Burro Flats, La Luz, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Collier County, Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through Sunday evening * Fred`s track continues to shift westward gradually lowering the potential areal extent of the possible flooding across south Florida. However, due to the disorganized nature right now and the potential for meaningful track shifts over the next 24 hours or so, depending on convective trends, confidence is too low to remove areas from the watch. The bulk of the thunderstorm and heavy rain potential is expected to be on the east side of Fred as it enters the Gulf, and thus the heavy rain and localized flooding potential remains across south Florida. * Area-wide average amounts of 3 to 5 inches are forecast through Sunday night with locally higher amounts with any storms that train over the same area.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, McDowell Mountain Park, Rio Verde, Goldfield Ranch, Scottsdale Airport and Fort McDowell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apache Lake, or 13 miles south of Roosevelt, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Canyon Lake, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Apache Lake and Tortilla Flat. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Top-Of-The-World, or 13 miles southeast of Roosevelt, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roosevelt, Canyon Lake, Superstition Mountains, Tonto National Monument, Four Peaks, Roosevelt Dam, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World and Tortilla Flat. This includes AZ Route 188 between mile markers 226 and 246. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 455 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Miami, or 9 miles northwest of Globe, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Globe, Superior, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 227 and 253. AZ Route 70 near mile marker 253. AZ Route 177 near mile marker 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 433 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claypool, or near Globe, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Superior, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 227 and 255. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 257. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 168 and 170. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy