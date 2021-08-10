Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 degrees expected. For the first Excessive Heat Watch on Thursday, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees possible. For the second Excessive Heat Watch on Friday, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 degrees possible. * WHERE...Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Eastern Ulster and Eastern Greene Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the first Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. For the second Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.