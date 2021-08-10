Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Heating Up? See How Montgomery County is Faring with Extreme Climate Change

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TL8MU_0bNd4TLI00
Is the United States heating up due to extreme climate change?Image via The Washington Post.

Extreme climate change is already happening in America and Montgomery County is among the counties that are feeling the effects of rising temperatures, write Steven Mufson, Chris Mooney, Juliet Eilperin, and John Muyskens for The Washington Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qp3ZZ_0bNd4TLI00
Map of climate change within the United States. Image via The Washington Post.

In the last two decades, 2 degrees Celsius has emerged as a critical threshold for global warming and extreme climate change.

International leaders have agreed in the 2015 Paris accord that the world should act urgently to keep the average temperature increases of the Earth “well below” 2 degrees Celsius by the year 2100 to circumvent a number of catastrophic changes.

However, since global warming does not heat the world evenly, there are many areas in America that have already reached this threshold or are getting near.

From 1895 to 2018, Montgomery County has recorded an average temperature increase of 1.7 degrees Celsius.

This is well above the national average of 1.0 degrees Celsius.

Montgomery County also has the second-highest recorded increase among the collar counties.

Chester County has recorded an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius, Delaware County is at 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Bucks County has already reached the threshold of 2.0 degrees Celsius.

 Read more about extreme climate change in The Washington Post.

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Paris, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Collar Counties#Temperature#America#Extreme Weather#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy