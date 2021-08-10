Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Why Is Bam Margera Suing Johnny Knoxville and the ‘Jackass Forever’ Team?

By Mike Nied
Posted by 
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bam Margera, one of the original stars of the Jackass franchise, has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the release of the upcoming Jackass Forever film. According to the Los Angeles Times, the skateboarder and stuntman filed Monday (Aug. 9) in Los Angeles. He is suing Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze amongst others, and claims he was wrongly fired from the film in late 2020.

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Paramount, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Jeff Tremaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#The Los Angeles Times#Mtv Networks#Adderall#Nbc#Tmz#Jackass Forever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

When Warrant’s Jani Lane Left Behind a Complicated Legacy

When former Warrant singer Jani Lane died on Aug. 11, 2011, at the age of 47, he left behind a complicated musical legacy that he himself repeatedly disavowed. But the singer's reputation as a hard-partying purveyor of cock-rock belied a smart, genre-spanning catalog of music that outclassed most of Warrant’s Sunset Strip contemporaries and established Lane as one of the era’s most sophisticated songwriters — while also hinting at the anguish constantly threatening to pierce his cheery, irreverent facade.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

MTV VMAs Reveal Rock Nominees for 2021 Ceremony

The MTV Video Music Awards are now set for Sunday, Sept. 12 and there will be some rock representation at this year's ceremony. Nominees were announced Wednesday (Aug. 11) with fan voting set to run through Sept. 3. While the big categories are once again pop dominated, rock acts have...
TV & VideosPosted by
101.9 KING FM

‘Jeopardy!’s New Hosts Will Be Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik

The search for a permanent new Jeopardy! host is over. And apparently it didn’t find one replacement for Alex Trebek. Instead, it found two. Via a press release, Sony Pictures Television announced today that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will become “the full-time host of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program” starting when the series returns for its 38th season in the fall. Richards has extensive on air game show experience; he previously hosted series like Beauty and the Geek and The Pyramid. In recent years, he’s mostly moved behind the camera, becoming a producer on game shows like The Price Is Right and the new iteration of Let’s Make a Deal. He joined Jeopardy! as a producer in 2020, and he served as one of the show’s guest hosts after the passing of Alex Trebek last fall.
CelebritiesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

A Timeline of the Abuse Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

In 2021, after rumors regarding the topic had swelled for some time, multiple women accused Marilyn Manson of sexual and other types of abuse. Actress Evan Rachel Wood, a former fiancée of the musician, led the public charge against the rocker whose real name is Brian Warner. Subsequently, the singer known for his shock-rock persona as well as his music faced lawsuits from some accusers.
EconomyPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Former CBS Records President Walter Yetnikoff Dead at 87

Walter Yetnikoff, the former president and CEO of CBS Records from 1975-90, died Sunday, three days before his 88th birthday. A cause of death has not been announced. Born in New York, Yetnikoff grew up in the predominately Jewish neighborhood of Brownsville in Brooklyn, where he experienced an abusive childhood at the hands of his father. "He would kick me in the street when I was five years old, and I thought that was normal,'' Yetnikoff told The New York Times in 2004. He graduated from nearby Brooklyn College in 1953 and then entered Columbia Law School, where he was editor of the Columbia Law Review. After earning a law degree, he served in the U.S. Army in Cold War-era West Germany; upon his discharge, he began working for the law firm Rosenman, Colin, Kaye, Petschek and Freund, which represented CBS and its chief executive, William S. Paley.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Ringo Starr Announces New EP, ‘Change the World’

Ringo Starr has announced his latest EP, Change the World. The four-song release was recorded in the former Beatle’s home studio and “features frequent and new collaborators, creating songs that span the spectrum of pop, country, reggae and rock and roll.”. “What a blessing it’s been during this year to...
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, the Strokes + More Confirmed for 2021 Shaky Knees Festival

The annual Shaky Knees festival is returning after a dormant 2020. This year’s lineup is stacked, featuring Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Alice Cooper, Mammoth WVH and more. Although the COVID delta variant has started taking its toll on the 2021 concert industry, Shaky Knees is planning to continue as scheduled. The fest will take place Oct. 22-24 in Atlanta, Ga. from the city’s Central Park.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Listen to Billy Idol’s New Song ‘Bitter Taste’

Billy Idol has released a new single "Bitter Taste," a track from his upcoming EP, The Roadside, due for release on Sept. 17. You can watch the song's video below, as well as view the complete track listing for the EP. Much of the music on The Roadside was written...
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Queen Is ‘Looking at Ideas’ For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel

Despite the fact that a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel would be, let’s say, narratively difficult to engineer given Queen’s career arc, a second biopic about the band has been rumored for years. That could have something to do with the fact that the film grossed more than $900 million worldwide. (It’s the #1 biopic in box-office history.) If something makes that much money, someone somewhere is going to try to make a sequel. That’s just how Hollywood works.

Comments / 0

Community Policy