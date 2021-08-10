Cancel
Steph Curry Documentary in the Works From A24, Ryan Coogler

By Rebecca Rubin
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitled “Underrated,” the film will chronicle Curry’s historic rise to prominence during March Madness when he played for the Davidson Wildcats. The all-star athlete, considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, currently plays for the Golden State Warriors and has won three national championships with the team. In college, Curry set the single-season NCAA record for three-pointers made and was drafted for the NBA in 2009.

