Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Metallica Changed the World With Their Most Polarizing Album

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The release of Metallica's classic Black Album opened up a wave of debates from the moment it arrived on Aug. 12, 1991. Thirty years later, as the band prepares to celebrate the album with an expanded box set and a wealth of additional tributes, writer Ben Apatoff is taking a fresh look at its history.

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Ennio Morricone
Person
Richie Sambora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Music#Popular Music#Rock Music#Rock Band#Ucr#Billboard#Jagged Little Pill#Shania Twain#The Rolling Stones#Ac Dc#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Weezer Cover Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”: Listen

Metallica have shared more covers from the upcoming The Metallica Blacklist, including Weezer’s take on “Enter Sandman.” The group also shared a cover of “Through the Never” by Nigerian singer Tomi Owó. Check out videos for both songs below. The Metallica Blacklist, a 53-track covers album that benefits various charities,...
MusicBillboard

Chris Stapleton Covers Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters': Listen

Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to put his own spin on Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" after he shared his cover of the heavy metal band's hit on Thursday (Aug. 12). "Nothing Else Matters" is from the band's self-titled 1991 album (better known as "The Black Album"), and the song peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The accompanying music video recently reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
Rock MusicBillboard

Metallica's 'Black Album' Turns 30: Every Song Ranked From Worst to Best

By the late 1980s, Metallica -- singer-guitarist James Hetfield, guitar virtuoso Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich, and bassist Jason Newsted, who replaced deceased low-ender Cliff Burton -- were ready to shake up their sound. The band dropped four albums over the previous decade: 1983’s Kill ’Em All, 1984’s Ride the Lightning, 1986’s Master of Puppets, and 1988’s perennial fan-favorite …And Justice for All. The latter had started to break Metallica out of their niche, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and being certified platinum by the RIAA, thanks in part to its music video for “One” landing in heavy MTV rotation.
Rock MusicRolling Stone

Metallica’s Black Album: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Colloquially known as the Black Album, Metallica‘s self-titled fifth album still towers over the modern hard-rock and metal landscape like a giant obsidian monolith. Released 30 years ago today, Metallica – which sold more than 650,000 copies in its first week of release, and spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 in the late summer of 1991 – has gone on to sell over 16 million copies in the U.S. alone, making it the best-selling album of the last quarter-century. And while it’s hard to believe that there is a headbanger alive who doesn’t already own it, the album continues to outpace most new metal releases in terms of sales, moving an average of 5,000 copies a week.
Rock Music98online.com

Enter 10,958 nights: Metallica’s ‘The Black Album’ turns 30

Thirty years ago today, light exited, night entered, and perhaps the biggest metal album of all time was unleashed on the world. Metallica‘s self-titled fifth studio record, aka The Black Album, was released August 12, 1991. With an RIAA certification of 16-times Platinum — including the hallowed Diamond distinction for over 10 million copies sold — The Black Album is Metallica’s best-selling release of their career.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Metallica announces podcast

Premiering on August 20th, The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 – The Black Album, will be released in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled fifth LP also known as The Black Album. The podcast’s weekly episodes will explore the stories behind and the legacy of the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen Soundscan.
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

29 Years Ago: Guns N’ Roses and Metallica Launch Ill-Fated Tour

Kurt Cobain knew something everyone else wasn’t aware of when he turned down the offer to have Nirvana open for Metallica and Guns N’ Roses on a tour which launched July 17, 1992, at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. Faith No More, who were familiar with their Bay area comrades Metallica, promptly took the opening slot and later wished they hadn’t. The road was paved with bumps and less than a month into the tour one of the most infamous riots in metal history transpired, causing $400,000 worth of damage.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Metallica Plan In-Depth 'Black Album' Podcast

In addition to a supersized box set and a tribute album, Metallica will mark the 30th anniversary of their mega-selling “Black Album” this year with a podcast dubbed The Metallica Podcast. In a tweet, the group said the first of eight episodes would be “coming soon,” but since the anniversary...
Rock MusicRevolver

See Slipknot's Joey Jordison Fill in for Lars at 2004 Metallica Show

Beyond being a co-founder of Slipknot and a member of numerous other bands throughout his prolific career, Joey Jordison was also one of the most reliable hired guns in metal. The late drummer sat behind the kit on tours with Korn, Rob Zombie and Ministry, and he even had a brief stint as a fill-in for the almighty Metallica.
MusicStereogum

Weezer – “Enter Sandman” (Metallica Cover)

In June, Metallica announced The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute to their self-titled “Black Album,” whose 30th anniversary is this month. The album itself is also getting a deluxe reissue. As for the tribute comp, it features 53 artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, a collaboration between Elton John and Miley Cyrus, and… of course… Weezer.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA: 'METALLICA Was The Very First Metal Band That I've Ever Heard'

LACUNA COIL's Cristina Scabbia was recently interviewed on "Speak N' Destroy", a podcast about all things METALLICA, hosted by longtime journalist and METALLICA fan Ryan J. Downey. In the episode, she talks about the impact METALLICA's "black" album and the band on her career; the formation of LACUNA COIL; the story behind the band's signing to Century Media; the relationship between bands like PARADISE LOST, TYPE O NEGATIVE, LACUNA COIL and METALLICA, whose sound and image evolves over the years, with their fans; and more.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MIKE PORTNOY: JOEY JORDISON Was 'Was An Incredible Drummer' And 'A Great Guy'

In a new Modern Drummer Instagram Live chat hosted by ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante, Mike Portnoy discussed this week's tragic passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. The ex-DREAM THEATER drummer told Benante (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I actually heard the news from you. You hit me up on a thread that me, you and Chris Jericho have. And I couldn't believe it. I was actually getting in my car to go pick up a pizza, I had to get out of the car and run back in the house to tell [my son] Max, 'cause Joey was — is — Max's biggest drum hero. I mean, I was devastated and shocked, but I know especially for Max it's hard. It's really the first time he's lost a drum hero. But for me, it's shocking as well.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Metallica's Kirk Hammett endorses Gibson

Earlier on this very day (July 29) we told you about a potential collaboration Gibson had teased with Metallica's Kirk Hammett. Now, the company has announced that – more than just a one-off collaboration – the metal guitar legend has joined the Gibson family, full-stop. Following just five months after...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KIRK HAMMETT: METALLICA Was Able To 'Put All Feelings And Emotions And Experiences Of Last Year And A Half' Into New Music

In a new interview with Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands, Kirk Hammett spoke about how METALLICA has spent its coronavirus downtime and its plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Because of the unusual situation of the last couple of years, we were able to continue to communicate and be a band. We were able to get together on a somewhat regular basis, create a bubble that we could work in, get tested regularly every two or three days, and go in and function as a band. And in the last year or so, we've been doing that pretty consistently. And it's difficult and it's demanding to have to work under those situations, because when you're in a bubble, you can't really see anyone else. And when we're in the band bubble, it's just the band and 12 people allowed in the building at any given time. So it was a little weird, a little difficult, but we were able to really put all the events and all the feelings and emotions and experiences of the last year and a half into our music. And we're jamming, we're coming up with stuff, and we're really enjoying each other's company. And at this point in time, it's looking like it's gonna be more possible to play live shows, so we're getting to that. We're all very, very excited because we're craving that — we have a real hunger for that. And we're well aware of the fact that we're probably not the only ones in the world who really are craving something like that too. I know that I miss seeing bands live, and I miss playing live. And it's probably the sentiment of a lot of music lovers out there as well."
Rock MusicKerrang

Watch the preview for the unseen Metallica Black Album documentary

Metallica are doing an awful lot to mark the 30th birthday of their landmark, self-titled ​‘Black’ album. There’s a massive reissue box set featuring loads of extra goodies, and then there’s the 53-track Blacklist covers album, featuring reworkings of the record’s 12 tracks by a festival’s‑worth of artists, including Biffy Clyro, Weezer, Corey Taylor, Ghost, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and IDLES – both out on September 10. Also: they’ve teamed up with Vans to make some wicked trainers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy