As she continues spending time with fiancé Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley is studying about a side of life that was beforehand out of bounds for her. During the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star’s go-to Late Night on Monday, July 19, host Seth Meyers requested about the truth that she wasn’t beforehand a sports activities fan previous to their whirlwind romance, and whether or not she “felt the need” to enhance her data of NFL terminology as she has melded her personal life with that of the Green Bay Packers, famous person quarterback.