Halsey Reminds Us She Had Some of the Coolest Maternity Style With 1 Outfit Pic

By Nikita Charuza
 9 days ago
Halsey's latest throwback outfit pic happens to be one of her favorite maternity looks that we haven't gotten a chance to see until now. The singer and her partner, Alev Aydin, welcome their baby a few months ago, shortly after surprising fans with the news of Halsey's pregnancy. Throughout her pregnancy, Halsey's style didn't waiver and she still stayed true to her effortless cool-girl outfits.

