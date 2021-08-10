Gun group sues to carry weapons into State Fair

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me attempting to cast away the existential dread inspired by the most recent UN climate report. It’s not looking good, my friends, but work can still be done to avoid the most catastrophic end-states. (I’m really fun at parties.) But still, the show must go on, and in Washington this week we had some big news: an infrastructure bill finally passed, where $17 billion in federal aid to Minnesota businesses went and MyPillow guy’s legal woes.