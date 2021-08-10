Gun group sues to carry weapons into State Fair
Great Minnesota get shot together? KARE’s Jeremiah Jacobsen reports: “A Minnesota group that advocates for the rights of gun owners is suing the organizers of the Minnesota State Fair for its policy banning gun owners with valid permits from carrying their firearms during the fair. … The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus filed suit in Ramsey County court on Tuesday, seeking an injunction against the fair’s gun policy. … The lawsuit names the defendants as the State Agricultural Society, which is in charge of the Minnesota State Fair, as well as Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, after the county agreed to provide security at the fair in 2021.”www.minnpost.com
Comments / 0