Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Urges Younger Residents to Get Vaxxed With Funny Memes

By Brooke Leigh Howard
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baltimore has found an entertaining way to communicate to its millennial and Gen Z residents the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine: Memes advertising what cannot and will not cure the virus. The city’s latest vaccine campaign debunks a series of myths and cultural influences surrounding the virus, while advising what people should not do during the pandemic if they have not yet been vaccinated against COVID.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaxxed#Advertising#Memes#Myths#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
California StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Angry California Dad Attacks Teacher Over School’s Mask Policy

A father in Sutter Creek, California, chose violence Wednesday—literally—during an argument with a school teacher over indoor masks. The dad spotted his daughter walking out of Sutter Creek Elementary School with a mask on, as consistent with the school’s indoor mask policy. He then began verbally attacking the school’s principal, prompting a male teacher to intervene. His choice words became hard punches when the dad attacked the teacher, leaving the teacher bleeding and bruised, according to Amador County Superintendent Torie Gibson. The teacher was later taken to a hospital for treatment and released Wednesday night.
Butte, MTMontana Standard

Butte's younger residents impacted by COVID-19

New COVID cases are highest among Butte's younger generations and the unvaccinated. The county had 46 active cases as of late Tuesday. Of those, the median age of those infected was 29. Eight individuals were under the age of 18, six under age 12, and two were 1-year-olds. “The current...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Mayors encourage everyone to get vaxxed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry said in a press conference today he will not be instituting a mask mandate despite rising COVID-19 Numbers. When we put the mask mandate into effect last year, we didn’t have the vaccine. Now we do. it is the most effective way to protect our community.”
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Wellesley, MAThe Swellesley Report

Wellesley COVID-19 update: About 50 more residents fully vaxxed

The share of Wellesley’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has stayed at 76% over the past week, with about 50 residents joining the ranks over the past week, according to weekly data released by the state. The share of Wellesley’s overall population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 remained at 65% over the past week, though the overall population includes those under the age of 12 and not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan schools getting mask mandates

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”
Washington, DCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Mayor Orders City Workers, Teachers to Get Vaccinated or Undergo Testing

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued an order mandating that city employees and contractors get vaccinated against the coronavirus or face routine testing and masking. The order applies to some 35,000 city employees as well as teachers in the D.C. Public Schools system. The capital, like the nation, is seeing case numbers spike as the more transmissible delta variant rips through the unvaccinated population. “It’s been very important to me that we take these next steps together to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated,” Bowser said, adding that 54 percent of the city workforce had already been inoculated.
Dundalk, MDDundalk Eagle

With variant spreading, officials urge residents to get vaccinated

DUNDALK — As the delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the nation with new cases of the virus, local officials pleaded with unvaccinated residents to get their shots before school starts again later this month. The vaccination rate in Dundalk and the surrounding area remains lower than most of the county,...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Mayor Carolyn Goodman had COVID-19, urges residents to get vaccinated

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tested positive for COVID-19 in July despite being fully vaccinated. The 82-year-old Goodman, in opening today’s city council meeting, said she only experienced minor symptoms and quarantined for 10 days. She thanked Mayor Pro-Tem Stavros Anthony for filling in for her at the July 21 meeting.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police, Residents Connect For National Night Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tucked away in West Baltimore, police officers put their best foot forward. Across the nation, thousands of communities celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday, a day when police officers meet with neighbors to build a better bond, something Mayor Brandon Scott said is important in Baltimore. “(The Baltimore Police Department) must and will work hand-in-hand with city residents to reduce violence in the city,” he said. Scott and city police Commissioner Michael Harrison went to 40 different citywide events, snapping pictures and shaking hands with neighbors and promising safer streets. “For so long, we’ve built plans and designed policing with just us in mind. Now we’re designing and redesigning and reimagining policing with you at the table, helping us figure out what kind of department we want, what kind of department we need and you deserve,” Harrison said. As of Tuesday, there have been 197 homicides in the city and 393 nonfatal shootings so far this year. Neighbors said the violence is a major problem. “We have no choice but to get it under control,” resident Irwin Wilson said. Several National Night Out events are happening across the city and around the region, and some of them also have COVID-19 vaccination sites.  
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
Homelesshotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Is Allegedly Refusing To Help His Homeless Daughter

Dr. Dre could easily send his daughter a few million dollars to get her into a safe home with her four children, but he's allegedly ghosting her, forcing her to create a $50,000 crowd-funding campaign to fight homelessness. Last week, LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre's 38-year-old daughter, revealed that she's homeless....

Comments / 0

Community Policy