How much do we trust doctors and nurses during the pandemic? Here’s what a poll finds

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News ) -- Doctors, nurses, and pharmacists are highly trusted by most Americans, a new survey shows. Those health professionals do what is right either most or all of the time, said at least seven in 10 respondents in the poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. There were high levels of trust among men and women, Democrats and Republicans, and among Blacks, Hispanics, and Whites, according to the AP.