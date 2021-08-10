Cancel
Amelia Hamlin Pays Tribute To BF Scott Disick With ’Lord’ Necklace — Photo

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scott Disick’s ‘Lord’ necklace is absolutely iconic, and now his girlfriend has one of her own to match the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star.

Everyone knows Scott Disick‘s nickname is “Lord,” and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, showed off her love for her 38-year-old boyfriend by getting her own necklace that spelled out his self-given title. Amelia posted the photo to her Instagram Story on Tuesday August 10, and showed off the new jewelry. The nickname was spelled out in diamonds, dangling off of a gold chain on the model’s neck. She also wore another diamond necklace underneath it. Check out the photo of Amelia’s necklace HERE!

Amelia captioned the photo, “Let the lord be with me,” which is a play on Scott’s Instagram handle @letthelordbewithyou. Meanwhile, Scott has “Lord” bling of his own. His own necklace was visible in a May 26 birthday post from Amelia. Scott’s necklace was a little bit bolder, and it looked like the letters were in gold with decorative diamonds. “You light up my life,” she wrote to her boyfriend.

Scott and Amelia have shown plenty of affection for each other with jewelry throughout their relationship. Amelia has proudly worn her boyfriend’s name on her wrist before she got her own Lord necklace. Back in April, she showed off a bracelet that said “Scott” after she spent time with his daughter Penelope, 9. The bracelet looked a little less extravagant than the necklace, with her boyfriend’s name just written out in gold letters on white beads. When the model turned 20 in May, one of Scott’s gifts was a gorgeous diamond, cross necklace that he gave to her as they partied at Liv night club in Miami. Of course, that wasn’t the only present Scott got for his lady. He also gave her a vintage photograph by Helmut Newton that was reportedly worth about $57,000. For Scott’s birthday, Amelia gave him a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZp2J_0bNd3ZSb00
Amelia showed off the ‘Lord’ necklace in a Tuesday Instagram Story. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Scott has used the nickname since he paid to be knighted online in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where he flew to England to receive a royal title, according to Us Weekly. “Whether it’s Sir Disick, Lord Disick, Count Disick — becoming royal is going to get me the respect I deserve,” he said in the episode.

