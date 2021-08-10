Top ICAST Picks for Saltwater Anglers
Every year (except 2020, thanks to Covid-19) fishing industry insiders gather for the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, or ICAST, fishing tackle show. This show isn't open to the public, but naturally, we at Texas Fish & Game attend so we can find out what's new, what's hot, and what saltwater anglers will want to hear about. This year's show was jam-packed with cool new fishing goodies, but these three picks struck us as must-haves.
