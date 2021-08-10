Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Primerica's (PRI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Mark, Improve Y/Y

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRI - Free Report) delivered a second-quarter 2021 operating income of $3.25 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8%. The bottom line improved 33.2%. The company witnessed solid sales in its core business during the quarter under review. Clients’ constant demand for investment products and term life protection, solid equity markets, and persistency in all durations of its in-force Term Life insurance business also contributed to the upside.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Life Insurance#Insurance Company#Pri Free Report#Eps Surprise Primerica#Primerica Inc#Distributed Products#Zacks Rank Primerica#Pgr Free Report#Rli Corp#Rli Free Report#The Travelers Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
Financial ReportsZacks.com

American Well (AMWL) Q2 Earnings Beat, 2H21 Visit View Cut

AMWL - Free Report) reported a loss of 15 cents per share for second-quarter 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. Telehealth service provider total revenues of $60.2 million increased 5%, sequentially, driven mainly by an expansion of its technology subscription business. This upside is a result of extended health plan programs and health system modules.
StocksZacks.com

Q2 Earnings Fails to Impress Cybersecurity ETFs

As digitization has increased the need for cybersecurity, most of the cybersecurity firms came up with stronger-than-expected earnings, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for either earnings or revenues or both. Let’s check out the second-quarter results of some of the cyber security firms that have the largest allocation to the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.19 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.
modernreaders.com

$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.05 EPS Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. RPM International posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Canadian Natural (CNQ) Stock Up Since Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat

CNQ - Free Report) have gained 3.2% since its second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Aug 5. This uptrend was led by the company’s better-than-expected bottom-line and top-line performances and its solid free cash flow guidance for 2021 owing to anexcellent business performance as well as a more optimistic commodity pricing outlook for the rest of 2021.
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

How Are Genomics ETFs Responding to Q2 Earnings?

Genome editing is a technique to alter or modify the DNA of a cell or organism. It uses an enzyme to cut the DNA at a particular sequence and then is repaired by the cell, making a change to the sequence, per the verified sources. As a result, the characteristics of a cell or organism are changed. Given the growing applications of gene-editing, it is a rising market which offers endless opportunities.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

SpartanNash (SPTN) Queues Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

SPTN - Free Report) is likely to register a decline in both the top and the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 18, 2021, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,132 million, indicating a decrease of 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. UDR also reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Golar LNG Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Golar LNG in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Lowered by Analyst

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kaleyra in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Gain on Solid Q2 Coinbase Earnings

COIN - Free Report) reported solid second-quarter earnings on Aug 10. It topped estimates on both earnings and revenues. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $6.42, well above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49. Revenues climbed 12-fold year over year to $2.2 billion and edged past the estimated $1.8 billion, driven by transaction revenues.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

What Drove the Earnings Strength This Quarter?

The Q2 earnings season has spotlighted the all-around strength in the earnings picture. The question now is whether the best is behind us or we can expect the momentum to continue going forward?. Estimates for the current period (2021 Q3) have been steadily going up, in-line with the trend that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy